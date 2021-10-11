Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $440.09. The stock had a trading volume of 267,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,356. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.15 and a 200-day moving average of $430.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

