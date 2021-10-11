Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $136,211,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,662,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.65. 86,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,714. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $164.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

