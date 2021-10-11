Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Down 6.4%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

