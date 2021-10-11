Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 118.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 82.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $286,138.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00197430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 49,989,606 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

