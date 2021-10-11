Nano Market Cap Achieves $715.29 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00009349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $715.29 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,416.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.08 or 0.06221353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00315700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.96 or 0.01064090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00094887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.62 or 0.00480035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.24 or 0.00333074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00309089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.