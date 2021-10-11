NAOS Finance Trading Down 9.3% This Week (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $12.46 million and $2.40 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00060838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00123775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,337.87 or 0.99909361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.06 or 0.06145789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

