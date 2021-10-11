National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.33.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$44.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.46. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$26.82 and a 52-week high of C$50.43. The firm has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

