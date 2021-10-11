National Bank Financial Comments on Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.58.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$13.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$21.86.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

