National Bank Financial Weighs in on IGM Financial Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.

TSE:IGM opened at C$45.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.16. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

