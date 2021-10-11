National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.09

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.09 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTIOF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.568 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.