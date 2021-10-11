National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.92. 649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Bank of Greece in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.