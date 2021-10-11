National Bankshares Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$75.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.63.

TSE:MTY traded down C$3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,515. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.42.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. Analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

