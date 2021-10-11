National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $45.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $54.70 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $6.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 660.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $154.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $169.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $373.16 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on NCMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

NCMI stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $305.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

