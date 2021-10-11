National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $45.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $54.70 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $6.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 660.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $154.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $169.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $373.16 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on NCMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

NCMI stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $305.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.