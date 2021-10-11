National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.58

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.58 and last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 1334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

