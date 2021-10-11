National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.67 ($13.66).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NG. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on National Grid in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 939.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 925.07.

In related news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total transaction of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). Insiders have bought 48 shares of company stock worth $44,544 over the last ninety days.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

