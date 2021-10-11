National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.89% of National Retail Properties worth $72,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.