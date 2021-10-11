National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report sales of $501.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.60 million and the highest is $501.80 million. National Vision posted sales of $485.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 68.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $1,425,000.

National Vision stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. National Vision has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.