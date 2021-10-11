Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 20,348 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,225,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

