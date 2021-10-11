Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,084 Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHI opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.75. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

