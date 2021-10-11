Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,587,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.00. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

