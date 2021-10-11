Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,058 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

