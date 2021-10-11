Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,770 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

UAL stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

