Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,739 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.69 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

