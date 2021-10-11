Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 8,426 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $24,659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 117.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $15,809,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 53.4% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,091,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 380,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.