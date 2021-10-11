Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,401,282. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $54.79 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

