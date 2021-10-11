Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,915,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,497,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

