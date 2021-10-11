Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

Shares of OC opened at $87.81 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.