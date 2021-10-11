Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

IX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $95.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $58.18 and a one year high of $100.27.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.