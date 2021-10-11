Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $1.01 Million in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,979 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 105,195 shares in the last quarter.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

