Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,447 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vicor by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $534,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,451,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,881 shares of company stock worth $23,656,788 in the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Shares of VICR opened at $139.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $146.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

