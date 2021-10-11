Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,284,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in New Residential Investment by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,516 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,638,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after acquiring an additional 912,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

NRZ stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.