Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,760 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

