Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,360 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,859,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,813 shares of company stock valued at $42,387,841 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.