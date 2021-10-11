Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $1.01 Million Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,658 shares of company stock worth $2,267,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -347.89 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.