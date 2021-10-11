Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 370,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

