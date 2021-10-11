Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.