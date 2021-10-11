Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $35.63 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

