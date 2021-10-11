Navcoin Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $30.16 million and $3.91 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004010 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00024313 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,802,563 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

