NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.76% of NCR worth $105,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 221,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,367,000 after acquiring an additional 136,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,483,000 after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,493 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,553,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,941,000 after acquiring an additional 454,929 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NCR stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

