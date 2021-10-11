Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.59 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $23.59 million and $872,351.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00023083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005744 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,376,227 coins and its circulating supply is 18,030,226 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

