Neil England Purchases 25,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) insider Neil England purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).
LON AUGM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 143 ($1.87). 260,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,328. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.52.
About Augmentum Fintech
Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.