Neil England Purchases 25,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) insider Neil England purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

LON AUGM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 143 ($1.87). 260,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,328. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.52.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

