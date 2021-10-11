Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading Up 14%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)’s share price was up 14% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 1,974,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 240,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.10 to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

