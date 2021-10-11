Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Up 0.5%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.80. 2,243 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83.

Neste Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

