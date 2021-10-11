NestEGG Coin (EGG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $150.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $192,139.78 and approximately $150.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00033005 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin (EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

