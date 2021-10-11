Nestree Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $723,544.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,786.51 or 1.00053701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00054881 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001131 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.32 or 0.00502705 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

