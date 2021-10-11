Nestree Reaches Market Cap of $8.61 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Nestree has a market cap of $8.61 million and $976,129.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,608.35 or 1.00018383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00059042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00050162 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001179 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.96 or 0.00517613 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

