NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

