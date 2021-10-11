Netbox Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $219,773.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00137141 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,924,768 coins and its circulating supply is 78,276,677 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

