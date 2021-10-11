Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $740.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $643.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.14.

NFLX opened at $632.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $569.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.54. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 5,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

