Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $670.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $645.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.14.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $632.66 on Monday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

